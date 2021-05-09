When Harrdy Sandhu Revealed His Unique Process Of Making Music And What Motivated Him

Harrdy Sandhu is an Indian actor and singer who is vastly popular with the masses. In an interview with B4U Entertainment, Harrdy Sandhu had, back in 2018, revealed a lot about himself, detailing his process of making music, catering to a specific audience and sharing his favourite sport, among other things. He also spoke about the musicians, both old and present, who inspired him.

Does Harrdy Sandhu create songs that cater to a specific audience?

During the interview, Salil Acharya had asked if Harrdy Sandhu was among those singers who made their music after analysing their target audience and what they wanted to hear. Sandhu had refuted this and said that it was a practice that he never indulged in. The singer had also revealed that he made music that he believed in and what he would like to listen to himself. His music was always created from his heart and he felt he was lucky that his audience liked what he created without him having to tweak his music according to a target audience's taste.

Acharya had then gone on to ask Sandhu what kind of music he liked listening to and who his muses were. Harrdy Sandhu had revealed that he did not focus much on the person creating the music; rather he enjoyed their music for what it was. He had gone on to name some of the best musicians from Punjab who had always inspired him. Coming to Bollywood, Sandhu had revealed that he listened to a lot of Arijit Singh songs and believed him to be a genius.

What lies next for Harrdy Sandhu?

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Harrdy Sandhu will soon be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in a film that is being directed by her The Girl on the Train director, Ribhu Dasgupta. As per the report, the two leads of the film have left for Turkey to start the shooting for the film. The film is reported to be a revenge drama with Parineeti playing a spy. The details of Harrdy Sandhu's role are still being kept under wraps. Harrdy Sandhu will also be seen in the film 83, which is a sports drama with a huge ensemble cast. The character that Harrdy Sandhu will be essaying in the film will be that of cricketer Madan Lal.

