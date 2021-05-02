When Harrdy Sandhu Shared His Fitness Aspiration, Revealed Looking Up To Cristiano Ronaldo

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu is one of the most popular artists in India currently with several chartbuster songs to his credit. The Kya Baat Ay hitmaker is gearing up for his Bollywood debut as well, alongside Ranveer Singh in the film 83. Here is everything you need to know about Harrdy's fitness routine and whether he likes having a fit, muscular or bulky body.

Harrdy Sandhu talks about fitness

In a throwback interview with B4U, the host had complimented the singer on his fitness level in the chartbuster song Naah Goriye. He had asked Harrdy if he liked a heavily built body or if he just focused on being fit. That was when the singer had revealed that he did not want to look like a bodybuilder and aspire to have a fit and lean body like the world-renowned football player Cristiano Ronaldo. The host had quipped that half of the bodybuilders in the world wouldn't have the fitness level that Ronaldo possessed, which was when Harrdy had interrupted him and stated that all the bodybuilders wouldn't have that. Sandhu had further talked about his favourite sports and had shared that he liked to watch tennis and World Cup football matches, other than cricket, which was his favourite sport.

Harrdy Sandhu's latest

Harrdy Sandhu made his acting debut with the Punjabi comedy action film, Yaaran Da Katchup. The Yaar Ni Milyaa singer is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with the film 83, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. Sandhu will be seen portraying the important character of cricketer Madan Lal, who took all the important wickets in the 1983 World Cup Final. The upcoming biographical sports film will focus on the journey of the Indian Cricket team, as they overcame all hardships to come out victorious in the 1983 cricket World Cup final.

Harrdy Sandhu's songs

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the most well-known singers in the country today and has several hits to his credit like Naah Goriye, Tequila Shot, Soch, Titliyaan, Kya Baat Ay, among others. A lesser-known fact about the singer is that he played professional cricket for ten years, before venturing into the entertainment industry. Many of his songs like Naah Goriye and Soch have been used in Bollywood films like Airlift and Bala.

Image Credits: Harrdy Sandhu Official Instagram Account