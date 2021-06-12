When Harrdy Sandhu Talked About His Experience Of Working With Lauren Gottlieb

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the phenomenal singers in the movie industry who has sung numerous superhit songs in his entire career so far. The artist once collaborated with Lauren Gottlieb, who is best known for her dancing skills, and had revealed how was his experience of working with her was. He, along with Lauren, had also gone candid over whether they’d ever been cheated on.

Harrdy Sandhu on working with Lauren Gottlieb, ‘How will I match this girl?’

According to reports by Pinkvilla, Harrdy Sandhu and Lauren Gottlieb had interacted about their first collaboration Dance Like and had shared their experience of working with each other. Harrdy Sandhu was asked how was his experience dancing with Lauren as she was a spectacular dancer to which he had recalled the time they first met in a dance studio. He had stated that he saw her dancing at the studio in Turkey and was left shocked and had wondered, “How will I match this girl?” He had further shared that when they began dancing together, Lauren had complimented him saying that he was the best dance partner she had ever got. Lauren Gottlieb had then praised how amazing his moves were and that she instantly became his fan.

When asked whether they faced any challenges during the shoot of their song, they had stated that they couldn’t even complete the shoot. Harrdy Sandhu had continued that they left Turkey without completing the shoot and had decided that they would come back to India and complete it. He then had added that Lauren wasn’t in India so he had to call her. Harrdy Sandhu had also confessed that he told her on the phone that they had gone out of budget and had urged her to fly economy. Sandhu had shared that Lauren had agreed to do so.

Harrdy Sandhu has been gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the biographical sports movie 83. He will be essaying the role of former Indian cricketer, Madan Lal. The movie was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release but was later postponed a couple of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

