When Harry Styles Took A 'childbirth Class' In His Saturday Night Live Appearance: Watch

English singer and actor, Harry Styles has made a number of appearances on the American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show Saturday Night Live. The singer slash actor has often made appearances on talk shows as well as sitcoms. Harry Styles' videos of his SNL sketches have often featured him in hilarious roles like an airline pilot talking to his partner about the hottest woman on Scooby Doo as they forget to turn off the mic or when he appeared as Doug-the-Human who is actually a dog.

Whether a dog or a pilot, Harry Styles has hardly failed to impress fans with his hilarious Saturday Night Live appearances. One of the singer's most memorable appearances was when he played the part of an Icelandic couple at a childbirth class along with SNL cast member Heidi Gardner, in 2019. In the video, while American couples were shown to be struggling with the process of pregnancy, blonde Icelandic couple Disa and Magnus, played by Heidi Gardner and Styles, were shown feeling "sexy" and great to the point of enraging the others.

More about Harry Styles' 'Childbirth Class' sketch

In the 2019 video featuring other SNL cast members, teacher Janelle welcomed pregnant mothers-to-be to the Childbirth Class along with their husbands. While the American couples talked about their general struggles with pregnancy during the class, Icelandic couple Disa and Magnus hilariously talked about their non-existant struggles, annoying the others. When Amy talked about how she wanted to lie down all the time and didn't feel like exercising, Disa showed everyone exercises they could do themselves. However, the exercise was mostly just Disa 'twerking'.

There were other 'incidents' like that including when the Americans expressed problems due to lack of intimacy, Magnus and Disa talked about how often they had intercourse, enraging the couples yet again. The American couples finally had enough when Disa and Magnus announced to the other couples that they were having this much fun while in the process of having triplets. The couples then prepared to beat up the Icelanders with Heather saying, "Now, I’m mad because I’m about to give birth in jail" as the video came to a close. You can check out the entire SNL sketch featuring Harry Styles below.

Image source - Harry Styles Instagram