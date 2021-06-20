When Jasmine Sandlas Revealed How She Got The Nerves During Her TED Talk In 2017

Jasmine Sandlas, who is responsible for songs like Yaar Na Miley, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Raat Jashan Di and more, once revealed how the pressures of being on stage have made her nervous, at times. In 2018, Jasmine attended the Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018. While attending the event, the actress was interviewed about her life and was also asked if she ever got the nerves before going on stage.

More from Jasmine Sandlas' interview

Back in 2018, while speaking about whether she got nervous before going stage, Jasmine talked about how she hadn't felt nervous in a long time. She mentioned how she did however, "suffer from exhaustion sometimes". Sandlas mentioned how in her job she had to constantly, "exude so much love and so much positive energy" and that it did exhaust her at times.

Jasmine stated that in her job, everybody would have their eyes on her and that made her feel the pressure to be energetic and positive at all times and that it had to "feel real". She then mentioned how she hadn't felt nervous in a while, but did in the past, when she appeared for her TED Talk in Pune, March 2017.

Next, Sandlas spoke about calling her mother before her TED Talk, and crying about how she thought she was going to "fail miserably" at her talk. Furthermore, she told her mother that she felt like she didn't deserve the opportunity that had fallen her way. The singer also mentioned how she felt nervous when she performed the song Sawan Mein for Coke Studio in 2015.

The Yaar Na Miley singer then expressed how she always thought that Coke studio was meant "for legends" and that she considered herself "a rookie". She further spoke about when she was "10 years old in the game", (as of 2018) and felt that it wasn't a lot. The singer mentioned she hadn't yet proved to herself that she deserved to be on a platform like Coke Studio and that it made her cry.

Sandlas then went on to say that she gets all emoitional when she's nervous about something. However, she also mentioned how Sachin-Jigar, who also composed the song Sawan Mein, helped her with her nerves and told her she was going to "kill it" which helped her perform as she added, "it was beautiful". However, she wasnt' feeling nervous at the 2018 HT fest as she added, "how can anyone feel nervous when you go on stage and you get that much love?".

