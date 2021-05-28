When Jasmine Sandlas Shared Behind The Scene Shots From Her "Botal Vargi" Music Video

Jasmine Sandlas has been one of the most popular Punjab music artists and her song Botal Vargi remains to be one of the top hits. Released in February 2020, the song is still loved by several fans of the artist. The music video of the song went on to garner over a million likes on youtube alone. Fans praised Jasmine Sandlas for her amazing song and the well-shot visuals that were shown in the video for the song. A few months later the singer posted a video that showcased the behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the music for Botal Vargi.

Behind the scenes of "Botal Vargi" song

The original music video saw Jasmine Sandlas sneaking out of a wedding ceremony to meet up with her friend. The video soon moves forward and breaks into a dance routine performed by Jasmine Sandlas, which was loved by fans. Numerous close-up shots and bright visuals were used to create the music video of Botal Vargi. Thus the artist compiled all of the behind-the-scenes footage of the song and posted it to youtube and fans were amazed as they got to witness an interesting peek into the work that was put in for the music video.

The behind-the-scene video begins with a general shot that showed that focused on the camera equipment used to shoot the main Botal Vargi video. Further on, the singer can be seen having a gala time on the sets of the music video. She is seen trying out her dresses and perfecting her look for the take. A number of shots were also included in the behind-the-scenes video, that gave fans a glimpse into the process of making a successful music video such as Botal Vargi. The behind the scenes video also went on to show how some of the popular sequences from the original video were created. From the close-up shots of Jasmine Sandlas on the couch to shots where she was seen dancing were all broken down in the BTS. The duo who danced in the music video were seen rehearsing and practising with each other before delivering the final shot. Jasmine Sandlas herself was seen interacting with the people on the set and having a gala time interacting with them. As the making video came to an end, the cast from the music video was seen enjoying themselves as they danced to their heart's content.

Source: Jasmine Sandlas Instagram

