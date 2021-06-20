When Jennifer Winget Talked About Tackling TRP Pressure And How She Selects Projects

Jennifer Winget is one of the most successful celebrities in showbiz with a variety of successful shows on her list. In an interaction with Bollywood Life, the actor had spoken about her way of approaching a show and how she keeps up with the TRP pressure which has existed in showbiz for years. The actor revealed that she mostly focuses on herself and does not stress much on the TRP part in most cases. Jennifer Winget also spoke about the possibility of starring in a Bollywood film in the future and was of the stance that it is all about doing good projects, irrespective of the medium.

Jennifer Winget on the TRP race

Jennifer Winget is a popular television actor who is not just famous for her acting skills but also for her classy fashion sense and strong persona. In an interaction with the entertainment portal Bollywood Life in 2018, the actor spoke about her success on television and how the journey has been for her, so far. The actor was also asked about the TRP race which has affected numerous popular shows in the past. In some cases, the channels have also pulled the plug on new television shows after they were unable to bring in the desired TRP rates.

Jennifer Winget revealed that for her, worry leaves the room when she says "yes" to a project. She does not stress on what will follow and also tries to avoid questioning it. She loves what she does for a living and for her, it is important to keep it consistent. She only stresses on the character and her performance and is constantly focusing on upping her game with the character.

Actor Jennifer Winget also spoke about her popularity amongst the audience and the reason for such a response from the viewers. She believes that the characters she has portrayed, in the past, have resonated well with the audience, which is one of the reasons for the love she receives. She also believes her growth, as an actor and human being, has kept the people on board, over the years. She concluded by saying she is still looking forward to doing more projects as she has high expectations from herself.

IMAGE: JENNIFER WINGET INSTAGRAM

