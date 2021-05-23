When Justin Bieber Called Out Rapper Eminem For Dissing Modern Rappers

Back in August 2019, Eminem had rattled the music world by releasing his surprise album, Kamikaze. Topping charts around the world, the album was a huge success for the hip-hop veteran and saw him make a record-breaking comeback. However, while Eminem had received backlash for the homophobic language on tracks like Fall, the rapper had also received criticism from singer Justin Bieber for his lack of understanding when it came to the new breed of rap.

When Justin Bieber called out Eminem

In The Ringer song which was Eminem's album Kamikaze’s opening track, Eminem could be heard criticising and dissing a number of modern rappers by name, including Lil Yachty, Iggy Azalea, Lil Pump, Lil Xan, and Machine Gun Kelly, who had released his own diss track with Killshot, which followed just weeks later. The dissing of the modern rappers did not sit quite well with Justin Bieber and the singer had taken to his Instagram to express his disdain.

Back in 2019, Bieber had shared a message on his Instagram story which stated that the singer liked Eminem's flow and enjoyed his songs. He had added that Eminem did not understand modern rap or rappers. “I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers,” Bieber had written. “I like the new generation of rap, he just doesn’t understand it.”

All about Justin Bieber's latest album 'Justice'

Justine Bieber recently released his sixth studio album Justice on March 19, 2021. The album featured guest appearances from several artists such Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco, as well as Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly on the deluxe edition. The album's fifth song Peaches, featuring singers like Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the What Do You Mean singer's seventh number-one single in the US.

While sharing details about the album, Justin had taken to his Instagram and penned down a lengthy note in which he explained what inspired him to create his album. A part of his note read, "In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."

