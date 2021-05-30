When Justin Bieber Received Backlash For Wearing A Metallica T-shirt

Pop singer Justin Bieber back in 2015 was seen sporting a Metallica T-shirt for one of his appearances on television. The What Do You Mean singer had faced extreme backlash from fans of the rock metal band soon after his appearance. However, lead vocalist of the band James Hetfield had a different opinion on Bieber wearing a T-shirt of his band.

When Justin Bieber made headlines with his Metallica T-shirt

Back in 2015, the singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show sporting a Metallica T-shirt. Justin performed his hit song Sorry on the show while wearing the T-shirt. Soon after the episode of the show was aired, the singer received severe backlash for wearing the T-shirt of the band. Several fans of the band criticised Bieber for pretending to be a fan of the band.

Later that year, in an interview with NY Post, James Hetfield was asked what were his opinions on celebrities wearing Metallica T-shirts to which the rock band vocalist had replied that he remembered when Justin Bieber wearing a Metallica T-shirt went viral. The singer had said that it was fine and anyone could wear whatever they wanted to and that it wasn't a big deal. In fact, the vocalist and guitarist had added that Bieber wearing a Metallica T-shirt was one of his highlights of the year 2015.

Justin Bieber debuts his new look

For the past few days, Justin Bieber was seen sporting dreadlocks as his hairstyle and even shared several pictures with a hairstyle on his IG. Recently, the singer debuted his new look in which he favoured a clean shaved look over his dreadlocks. Bieber shared a picture with his wife Hailey Bieber. While sharing the photo, Bieber wished his followers a "Happy Sunday".

All about Justin Bieber's latest album 'Justice'

Justin Bieber recently released his sixth studio album Justice on March 19, 2021. The album features guest appearances from artists such as Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco, as well as Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly on the deluxe edition. The album's fifth song Peaches, featuring singers like Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the What Do You Mean singer's seventh number-one single in the US.

