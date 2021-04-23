When Justin Bieber Revealed 'Justice League' Actor Ben Affleck Is His Man Crush

Pop sensation Justin Bieber is not just famous for his catchy music and vocals but also for his unique and confident persona. A few years ago, in an interaction, the singer had revealed that he is a fan of Ben Affleck, who is famous for playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe. The actor played the popular superhero role in the 2016 film Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and the recently released Zack Snyder's Justice League among others. Read ahead to find out what Bieber had said about Ben Affleck.

When Justin Bieber revealed Ben Affleck is his man crush

Justin Bieber, in interaction with femalefirst.co.uk, had revealed in the year 2015 that Ben Affleck is his man crush as he believes the actor has a unique and cool aura that stands out. He had stated that Affleck has a cool vibe around him. The singer had further added that he would love to have an alter-ego like Ben Affleck’s on-screen character Bruce Wayne. He specified in the interaction that if he had such power, he would take a break from the paparazzi and the media whenever the attention goes beyond control. He had also mentioned in a conversation with Men’s Health Magazine that he would have liked it if people did not know he was Bruce Wayne. He would have liked wearing a costume and staying in disguise.

Justin Bieber has been keeping his fans entertained lately, through numerous fun posts on social media. He recently shared a video of himself from a private plane as he was having a small party in the air with some upbeat music. In the video, he is seen holding up a glass of drink while grooving to the music. He is also seen maintaining a quirky posture while he danced.

In the video shared, Justin Bieber can be seen dressed in a plain white sweatshirt. He has styled the top with plain black pants and a bright orange beanie which adds some vigour to the look. Watch the video shared on Justin Bieber’s Instagram here.

Promo Image Courtesy: Justin Bieber and Ben Affleck Instagram