When Justin Bieber Was Offended At Late Prince Being Called ‘Greatest Living Performer'

It has been over five years since the musical legend Prince passed away suddenly at the age of 57. Many of his fans and followers have continued to stream and buy his singles and beloved albums. The singer's legacy continues through the art he created during his years as a superstar. Prince's death affected everyone in different ways, but when most of the music world took to their social media to express their grief, pop star Justin Bieber used the platform to let people know that he was offended by the late singing legend.

On April 21, 2016, singer and songwriter Andrew Watt had taken to his official Instagram handle and paid tribute to Prince following the news of the legend's passing. He had dropped a monochrome picture of Prince playing the guitar and penned a long caption. He had written, "This past Tuesday night before my show I was picking out an outfit...I was so tired from the past week of endless traveling and gigging that I grabbed my Prince shirt and said I'm gonna channel the purple one tonight...I didn't shower after the gig out of pure exhaustion...I went to sleep in that shirt and then I wore it again all day yesterday..."

He continued, "Today waking up to this news I am truly beside myself...devastated...the last of the greatest living performers...my guitar idol...his connection to ALL his instruments yielded a sexual transcending aura and the world is just less fucking cool without him walking on it... "Electric word life It means forever and that's a mighty long time. But I'm here to tell you. There's something else... The afterworld" '#RIPPRINCE'". Justin Bieber had replied on the singer's post, “Well not the last greatest living performer".

Many of his fans and followers had criticised him for his insensitivity. A user had commented, "@justinbieber wow that’s horrible for you to say". Another one had said, "Keep in mind that the legendary artists that died paved a way for your faves. If they didn’t exist, neither would the careers of pieces of crap like Bieber".

Meanwhile, Justin recently released his studio album, Justice, in the month of March 2021. Released through Def Jam Recordings, the sixth studio album comes thirteen months after Justin's studio album, Changes, in 2020. The album features guest appearances from Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco, Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly on the deluxe edition. The list of other popular Justin Bieber's songs include One Time, Never Say Never, Baby, What Do You Mean?, Sorry, Love Yourself, and many more.

