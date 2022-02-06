When Lata Mangeshkar Said She's Not 'too Sure' If Her Legacy Will Continue

Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6, after a long battle with COVID-19. The legendary singer passed away at a Mumbai hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her informed. The 'Queen of Melody' has given Indian audiences a plethora of iconic tracks throughout her almost 80-year long career, leaving behind a legacy like no other.

In an earlier interview with Firstpost, Lata Mangeshkar spoke about her long-reigning legacy, quipping that she wasn't entirely sure if it would mean the same to younger generations. She also mentioned that nobody is 'indispensable' and the 'world lives on' despite many luminaries having done trailblazing work in their respective careers.

Lata Mangeshkar wasn't 'too sure' if her legacy would continue

The 92-year-old mentioned that since young people's attention span is 'very limited', she wasn't too sure if her legacy would carry on as one would expect. She added how youngsters don't live in the past 'at all' and instead believe in 'living in the moment'. "It is the era of instant gratification," she quipped. She even mentioned how various "scientists, religious and political leaders, doctors, and engineers" have carved a name for themselves in the world, but no one remains 'indispensable'.

'Lata Didi' also revealed that she misses her 'close friends and contemporaries' from the music fraternity who have passed away. She mentioned how relationships, were just not about work and she'd visit her counterparts and gurus regularly. Citing names of 'Kishoreda (Kishore Kumar), Mukesh bhaiya, and Mannada (Manna Dey) as well as Madan bhaiya (Madan Mohan)', she quipped how they all were 'family friends'.

The singer has recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi.

(Image: ANI)