When Lata Mangeshkar Sang 'Aye Mere Watan' As Tribute To Martyrs Of Indo-China War

Lata Mangeshkar's demise on Sunday has united the country, in more ways than one, quite similar to the songs she bestowed upon to the world and her followers, who themselves were veterans in the sphere. While the country has come together in grieving one of the greatest losses, here's a look at the then 85-year-old singer's stellar performance at Shrestha Bharat Programme in Mumbai in 2014 and its significance.

Sharing the seat with PM Modi, Lata Mangeshkar sang and marked 51 years of the iconic song 'Ae Mere Vatan Ke Logon' at the occasion. While the song nationwide stands synonymous with the legendary singer who left us for heavenly abode, here are a few unknown facts about the celebrated patriotic song. The aforesaid song essentially denoted the martyrs of the 1962 Indo-China war, however, through the years it has translated into one that will forever be etched in the hearts of countrymen.

Lata Mangeshkar sings 'Ae Mere Vatan Ke Logon'

Addressing the event, PM Modi admitted that it was owing to the hard-hitting lyrics by Kavi Pradeep and the compelling voice of Lata Didi that the song is immortal and reminded him that Indian soldiers who died in the clash are 'alive with us' too. While hundreds of people in the gathering cheered and hailed supreme sacrifices of the Indian Army, Lata Mangeshkar continued singing, "Jai Hind Ki Sena" (hail Indian Army).

Famously, the song was first performed by Lata Mangeshkar at the National Stadium on January 26, 1963, two months after the end of the war. She performed the song before then-President S Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, amongst several distinguished guests and before a gathering of tens of thousands of Indians.

As a tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending the country, Ae Mere Vatan Ke Logon was composed by poet Kavi Pradeep and coupled with the ever-so-soothing voice of Mangeshkar had moved PM Nehru to tears. Reports suggest that amongst a hundred Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1962 war, it was the valour of Major Shaitan Singh Bhat in the Rezang La war that urged the composer to pen down the lyrics.