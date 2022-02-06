When Lata Mangeshkar Sang Bhajan 'Tum Asha Vishwas Hamare' For Film 'Subah' In 1983; Watch

In a piece of saddening news for the whole nation, the 'Queen of Melody', Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92. The legendary singer died due to multiple organ failure on Sunday, February 6, a doctor treating her informed in the morning. The singer had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the past couple of weeks after having tested positive for COVID-19. Mangeshkar was put on a ventilator on Saturday after her health deteriorated. As we revisit her legacy, Lata Mangeshkar sang a bhajan 'Tum Asha Vishwas Hamare' in the film Subah in 1983.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar sang the bhajan for Lord Ram. The lyrics of the bhajan said, "You are the hope, belief, earth, sky," translated from Hindi. Further in the song, the veteran singer sang, "you are in our breaths, you are the tears in the eyes and the laugh on her face Our Rama," translated from Hindi. Apart from this song, Lata Mangeshkar has song thousands of songs in different languages. Watch the song here:

Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna. The singer was put on a ventilator on Saturday after her health condition deteriorated in the hospital where she was admitted after having tested positive for COVID-19. Fondly known as the 'Queen of Melody', she is the recipient of Bharat Ratna and numerous other honours in her career. Her popular songs are Humko Hum Hi Se Chura Lo, Do Pal ka, Meri Aawaz Hi Pehchan hai, Lag Jaa Gale, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Bindiya Chamkegi and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon and many more.

Celebrities pay tribute to the 'Queen of Melody'

As the nation mourns the loss of Lata Mangeshkar, several people from the film industry have taken to their social media handles to pay tribute to the legendary singer. Bollywood actors like Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn remembered the veteran singer for her contribution to the film industry. Celebrities of the South film industry recently paid their heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer. Actors like Chiranjeevi Konidela, Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej took to their official Twitter handle to pay tribute to the singer.

Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken💔 The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna.



Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UIzLfDBSit — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 6, 2022

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

Image: ANI