The entire nation is deeply saddened as the 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The legendary singer had been undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks for pneumonia after having tested positive for COVID-19. She was put on ventilator support on Saturday morning after her health deteriorated.

In her almost 80-year-long glorious career, the singer gave Indian audiences some of the most memorable tracks and redefined the Indian music scene. As we remember 'The Nightingale of India', let's look back at one of her most iconic moments when she sang Saare Jahan Se Achcha in Parliament during the golden jubilee of India's Independence.

When Lata Mangeshkar sang Saare Jahan Se Achcha in the Parliament

On August 15, 1997, India marked 50 years since it gained its independence, and to celebrate the occasion, the Parliament House called Mangeshkar to sing the famous patriotic track Saare Jahan Se Achcha. The singer then took to the stage to spread magic with her voice as the Central Hall lit up. The 'Melody Queen' could be seen effortlessly crooning the track as eminent personalities from across the country look on. The official Twitter handle of Lok Sabha shared the video and wrote, "One of the unforgettable performances by #NightingaleofIndia,@mangeshkarlata Ji in the Central Hall of Parliament on the occasion of Golden Jubilee Celebration of India's Independence in the midnight of 14-15 August 1997." Take a look.

One of the unforgettable performances by Lata Mangeshkar in the Central Hall of Parliament on the occasion of Golden Jubilee Celebration of India's Independence in the midnight of 14-15 August, 1997

The singer has recorded songs in more than 30 Indian languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi. The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of the legendary singer.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@LOKSABHASECTT)