When Lata Mangeshkar Spoke About 5 Songs That Were Turning Points In Her Career

While speaking of Aayega Aanewala from Mahal (1949), Lata Mangeshkar said in an interview, "Even the songs that I’ve sung are mostly forgotten. But Aayega aanewala is still fresh in my mind."
While speaking of songs from Barsaat (1949), Mangeshkar had shared, "Every song in this film was a rage. But Hawa Mein Udta Jaye and Jiya beqaraar hai were the biggest hits in Barsaat."
While speaking of her 1952 classic Vande Mataram, she had said, "Singing Bamkim Chandra Chatterjee’s immortal words gave me sense of pride. I am grateful to Hemantda for choosing me for this song."
While speaking of Allah Tero Naam (1961), Lata said, "The composer Jaidevji always composed something special for me. I loved singing his compositions. Allah tero naam was a deeply emotional Bhajan."
Speaking of Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke Mane Na, Mangeshkar said, "This song was a turning-point for no other reason except that it came to me at a time when I was seriously considering retirement."