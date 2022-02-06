When Lata Mangeshkar Voiced Her Opinion On Bollywood's 'remix Culture'; Called It 'wrong'

One of the most respected personalities in Bollywood, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The legendary playback singer whose career spanned over long seven decades gave a number of songs to the Indian film industry out of which many have now are now being remixed and reused in recent films and music videos. However, there was a time when the late singer was not happy with such a remix culture and voiced her disagreement over it.

Back in June 2018, Lata Mangeshkar expressed her disappointment over the culture of mixing music calling it a "wrong" practice. The late singer who clearly disapproved of the recent trend stated that there is no problem until the originality of the music is retained, however, credits should be given to the original artists accordingly.

Further referring to music companies, she also said, "There is nothing objectionable about mixing old songs, however, it is perfectly alright to present a song in a new way until the actual essence is preserved. But to twist a song out of shape is just wrong", she said in a blog.

Remixing original songs is 'wrong': Lata Mangeshkar

Mentioning lyricist Javed Akhtar after speaking to him over the telephone, Lata Mangeshkar felt the urge to voice her opinion regarding the ongoing trend of remixing old songs. Continuing in her blog written in Hindi, she stated that maintaining the originality of the song and presenting it freshly is a good thing as there are certain songs so well composed that every singer wants to sing them which is totally natural. "However, a mixing those is not right. I have also heard about instances when the credit goes to the undeserving person instead of the original artist", she shared her anguish.

Calling such practices as "nonsensical behaviour", she said that ruining the core of the tune by arbitrarily changing the lyrics by adding cheap thoughts to them causes her immense distress as she believes that the new generations will benefit more by listening to the original form of music.

Meanwhile, many of the songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar throughout her Bollywood career have been turned into remixes. Some such examples include her song Ni Main Yaar Manana Ni from Daag followed by Thoda Resham Lagta Hai from Jyoti, Chadti Jawani for the film Caravan, Lag Ja Gale from Woh Kaun Thi?, Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha from Anpadh, and Kora Kagaz.

Image: PTI