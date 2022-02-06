When Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Was Awarded Bharat Ratna In 2001; Watch

In a deeply saddening piece of news for the whole nation, the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92. The music maestro died due to multiple organ failure on Sunday, February 6, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her informed. The singer had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the past couple of weeks for pneumonia after having tested positive for COVID-19. She was put on ventilator support on Saturday morning after her health deteriorated.

A beacon of inspiration for all musicians, Lata Mangeshkar's career spanned close to 80 years, with the singer having crooned songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. She was showered with prestigious accolades for her contributions, including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, National Awards, State Awards among many others. As we revisit her legacy, let's look back at the day she received the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna by then President K.R. Narayanan.

When Lata Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna in 2001

At the award ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, 'Lata Didi' was bestowed with the award, which made her the second vocalist after M. S. Subbulakshmi to receive it. She then quipped how 'even a flower' given to her by the nation was a huge deal for her. Take a look.

#WATCH Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001



(ANI Archive) pic.twitter.com/khw3OZTMjG — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Born in 1929 in Indore in a Sikh neighbourhood, Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest one among her siblings -Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath. Among the trail of other accolades and titles she has received are - Guinness Book of World Records for singing the maximum number of songs in the world, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, France's highest civilian honour, the Officer of the Legion of Honour among others.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @ ANI/PTI)