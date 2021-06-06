When Olivia Rodrigo Had A Fangirl Moment With Pop Sensation Taylor Swift

Taking the pop world by storm one hit song at a time, Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo has reached heights of success in just a short amount of time. While her singles have topped numerous musical charts in various countries, the singer's dream moment came true when American singer Taylor Swift took notice of her and commented under her post. Take a look at Olivia's reaction to Taylor's comment.

Taylor Swift called Olivia 'Baby'

The young Disney singer debuted her single, Drivers License, in January this year which quickly broke several records on music streaming platforms. After debuting number one on Billboard Hot 100, the single went on to top music charts in countries such as New Zealand, Netherland, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Along with these feats, the one thing that caught Olivia's eye was her single topping below Taylor Swift's new deluxe Evermore tracks on the iTunes chart.

Getting emotional about it, the Drivers License singer took to her Instagram to share the snap with her fans and wrote, 'next to Taylor on the US iTunes chart i’m in a puddle of tears' with a bunch of crying emojis. The Love Story singer took notice of the young singer and commented under the post by remarking 'That's my baby' and how proud she was. Olivia lived the ultimate fangirl dream while she replied to Taylor's comment thanking her for her work.

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift

The interaction did not end there as Olivia responded to Taylor's comment by posting another video writing 'What is breathing'. Another surprise for the young singer's fans was in store as later on, she took to her Instagram to post a monochrome picture with Taylor Swift. In the picture, the duo can be seen embracing each other while Olivia simply captioned the post with emojis.

More on Olivia Rodrigo

After the major success of her debut single, the young singer released her second single 'Deja Vu' which also managed to climb up many charts including Billboard Hot 100. Her third single Good 4 U, become her second single to debut number one on Billboard Hot 100. The singer went on to release her debut studio album, Sour, on May 21st this year.

