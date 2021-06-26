When Raftaar Cleared The Air About Him Entering Bollywood And His Take On Acting

Dilin Nair aka Raftaar is one of the biggest names in the Indian Hip-hop industry. The rapper garnered popularity after he released his song Swag Mera Desi in 2013. Raftaar is currently seen on the reality Tv show MTV Roadies where he is one of the gang leaders. In an interview with the Rolling Stones, Raftaar opened up about whether he had plans to enter Bollywood and what was his take on becoming an actor.

Raftaar on becoming an actor

In an interview with the Rolling Stones in 2018, Raftaar was asked whether he was still getting offers for movies, to which the rapper replied that he had got plenty of roles, especially from the Punjabi movie industry. The rapper continued and explained that he never had the intention of playing a hero in the movie "Mereko hero banna hi nahi hai". Raftaar said that he would love to play a character love and as he had done a bit of theater and had taken part in few of his school's plays.

Talking about the type of roles he was offered, the Mr Nair rapper revealed that he was typecasted and was offered cliched roles in the movies. He said directors told him that "Aap ek rapper play karenge and aur uska aisa hota hai." He did not wish to take up the role of a rapper as that was what he did in real life too.

Raftaar to accept cryptocurrency as performance fee

As per IANS, Rapper Raftaar becomes the first Indian performer to accept cryptocurrency as his performance fees. As per reports, the rapper has already collected the cryptocurrency fee for the upcoming shows in July. The rapper credited his manager Ankit Khanna for making agreements for accepting cryptocurrency as his performance fee. He said that he has always queried why artists and managers haven’t explored the potential of this modern medium of exchange so far. Many international artists like G-Eazy, Sia, Fall Out Boy, 50 Cent, the Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, and Lana Del Rey among others have started to accept their performance fee in cryptocurrency instead of actual currency.

IMAGE: RAFTAAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.