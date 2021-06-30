When Shakira Took Beauty Advice From Her Mother-in-law And It Went Terribly Wrong

Recently, Shakira spoke about her 2012 hairstyle, which she was sporting when she met the French Ministry and said that the hairstyle was a terrible mistake. She described a few of her looks from different phases of her life on Vogue's My Life In My Looks and said that the haircut was her mother-in-law's advice, and then joked about how she would never take fashion advice from her. She even said that did not think twice about getting the cut, after her mother-in-law, Montserrat Bernabeu, advised her to do so.

Shakira on My Life In Looks

My Life In Looks is a Vogue YouTube series where celebrities describe their looks over the years and talk about it a little. The show has featured several other singers including Shakira and Kylie Minogue. On June 29, 2021, Shakira appeared on the show and described a few of her looks over the years. One of the first looks that she described was the look that she sported in 2012, where the French Ministry of Culture honoured a few celebrities, and Shakira happened to be one of them. Speaking about the look, she said that the haircut was really bad according to her and that she took advice from her mother-in-law when she asked her to do something to her hair. She went on to say that her mother-in-law told her that her hair looked damaged and so she cut it without a thought. She then went on to say that it was the worst mistake of her life and that she would never take cosmetic advice from her mother-in-law.

She then went on to describe her dress and recollected that it was designed by Alaia, whom she remembers with great affection. The Chantaje singer prayed for his soul and said that he sorted her out for every event that he had, and that he was a great friend of hers. She then added that she always thought very highly of the designer, and his designs always suited her.

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Shakira's husband Gerard Pique and she first met in the spring of 2010, when he appeared in the music video for Shakira's song Waka Waka: This Time for Africa, and they soon entered into a relationship. Gerard Pique is a Spanish footballer who plays as a centre-back for Barcelona. Shakira then gave birth to their first son Milan on 22 January 2013 in Barcelona, Spain, and their second son Sasha on 29 January 2015. Shakira's family lived in Barcelona for a short while which is where they gave birth to their first son.

IMAGE: SHAKIRA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.