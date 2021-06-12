When Taylor Swift Revealed Her Mother Andrea Swift Wanted Her To Be A Horseback Rider

Global pop icon Taylor Swift is known for her catchy songs, soothing voice, and relatable lyrics which are mostly inspired by her personal relationships and experiences. The 31-year-old singer has emerged as one of the best-selling music artists in the past two decades and has won several accolades including 11 Grammy Awards, 11 MTV Video Music Awards, 2 Brit Awards, and many more. The singer shot to fame for her singles Love Story and You Belong With Me from her album Fearless in 2008 at the age of 18. Taylor may be a prominent singer now, but her mother had some different dreams for her and she had certainly disappointed her for not pursuing them. Read on to know more about Taylor Swift's trivia-

Taylor Swift's mother wanted her to be a Horseback Rider

In an interview with Vogue in 2016, Taylor Swift talked about her past relationships, her girl squad, and how she disappointed her mother Andrea Swift. The Shakti It Off singer revealed her mother wanted her to be a horseback rider and was not happy about her career path as a signer. The Emmy-winning artist said it was her mother's thing and she enjoyed horseback riding. Taylor said her mother really wanted her to be a horseback rider and Taylor even practiced it competitively for a while.

However, the You Need To Calm Down singer eventually worked up the nerve to tell her what she really wanted. Taylor told her she did not really enjoy horseback riding and she did not love it the way her mother did. The Willow singer told her she just wanted to make music and do theatre. Taylor said hence she had been a big disappointment to her mother.

A look at Taylor Swift's songs

Taylor Swift debuted as a singer with her self-titled album with two singles Teardrops on My Guitar and Our Song. However, it was her second album Fearless that proved to be her breakthrough and the album was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. Taylor released her fifth studio album in 1989 in 2014 and she went on to win Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 58th Grammy Awards. In 2017, she launched her sixth studio album Reputation and her singles Look What You Made Me Do and Ready for It? reached top five in Billboard Hot 100. Some of her famous songs are We Are Never Ever Geeting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, Shake It Off, You Need to Calm Down, Me!, Look What You Made Me Do, and many more.

IMAGE: TAYLOR SWIFT INSTAGRAM/ STILL FROM THE BEST DAY (TAYLOR'S VERSION)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.