When 'versatile' Lata Mangeshkar Received A Letter From President S Radhakrishnan In 1967

The entire country is mourning the demise of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier this morning in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92. After testing positive for COVID-19, the singer was admitted to the intensive care unit on Tuesday. Amid the mourning, Republic has now accessed a letter from former President S. Radhakrishnan to the legendary singer.

In a letter dated, 25 February 1967, India’s second President S. Radhakrishnan wished Lata Mangeshkar on completing 25 years in the film industry. The letter also sees the former President lauded the singer for her versatile singing skills. “On the occasion of the celebration of her silver jubilee in the film world, I send my best wishes and congratulations to Kumari Lata Mangeshkar, whose versatility has made her one of the most popular singers of our time,” the letter reads.

The letter to Lata Mangeshkar is signed by the president. Among the singer’s most iconic songs during the time, is the patriotic composition ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo’, composed by poet Kavi Pradeep. The song, which is seen as a symbol of patriotism in India commemorated the Indian soldiers who died in the 1962 war with China. Interestingly, this song was performed on Republic Day in 1963 at the National Stadium in New Delhi in the presence of President S Radhakrishnan and then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The event is famously remembered by many as it had moved PM Nehru to tears.

About Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. Fondly called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi', the singer has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.

Lata 'Didi' as she is widely known, is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France has also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all are accomplished singers and musicians.