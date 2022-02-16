Prolific singer Bappi Lahiri’s demise was a great blow to the music industry. The singer who has belted out some of the popular songs like Ohh La La, Tamma Tamma, and more, passed away on February 16. According to PTI, the singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago and he dies of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). Following his death, let us recall the time when he opened up about global sensation Priyanka Chopra being an amazing singer.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra has crooned several songs including her collaboration with Pitbull and more. Apart from her stupendous acting, the actor-singer received appreciation for her soulful voice. Bappi Lahiri who has crooned for the actor in the film Jai Gangajal, had earlier in his conversation with Bollywood Life shared his views on her singing talent.

When Bappi Lahiri praised Priyanka Chopra's singing talent

Bappi Lahiri, fondly referred to by almost everyone as 'Bappi da' answered a question about new improved technology in music which is a great boon for the actors who are trying their luck in music for example Priyanka Chopra. The singer had then responded to the question and revealed that the technologies do not really help the singer to deliver a good song. “I’ve heard Priyanka’s song. She has sung it well and has a good voice.”

Meanwhile, according to the doctors of the hospital, the singer was admitted to the hospital about a month ago. He was discharged on Monday, February 14. However, his health deteriorated due to multiple health issues and was brought back to the hospital. The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

He was 69 years old and has been survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema. The singer's demise has surely left the entire country devastated. His fans are mourning his death and are praying for his soul to rest in peace. Bappi Lahiri popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and also sang some of his compositions.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra/BappiLahiri_Official