‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Trailer Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Taylor Swift's New Song; Watch

Known for projects including Normal People, Pond Life, and many more, Daisy Edgar-Jones is all set to take on yet another role in her upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing. The film is a thriller slated to release in June 2022. The makers of the film released its trailer on March 22 and it featured an original song Carolina, sung by veteran singer Taylor Swift.

Where the Crawdads Sing trailer

The upcoming thriller is the film adaptation of Delia Owens' novel by the same name and will feature Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya. The film is all about her life living in the North Carolina marshes and how she later becomes a suspect in a murder case. Apart from Daisy Edgar-Jones, the film will also see Harris Dickinson, Taylor John Smith, David Strathairn, Garret Dillahunt, Ahna O’Reilly and others.

Watch the Where the Crawdads Sing trailer here

The film will be bankrolled by Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift called her 'brilliant' as she shared the trailer of the film. She mentioned that as soon as she learnt that the novel by Delia Owens was being adapted into a film, she knew she wanted to be involved in the musical side of things. She mentioned that the upcoming film is sure to be a 'mesmerizing story' and she wanted to create something that was 'haunting and ethereal', to it matched the film. She teased that the song would be out soon and piqued fans' interest in the movie and her upcoming track. She took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and wrote, "Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story. You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!"

