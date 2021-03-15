Who Has The Most Grammys? Hint: It's Not Beyonce Or Jay-Z Or Quincy Jones

The count of Beyonce's Grammys, after the events of the latest edition of the prestigious awards ceremony, have gone up to 28, which includes her latest set of awards for her musical outings such as "Brown Skin Girl" "Savage Remix featuring Meghan Thee Stallion" and "Black Parade". Due to her most recent set of wins, the musician has managed to earn the title of the most celebrated female musician and is now equal to Quincy Jones in terms of Grammy Awards wins. During the recording of the event in LA, the musician's husband, Jay-Z was seen accompanying Beyonce at Grammys 2021. But, who is that artist that has the most Grammy wins to date? Read on to find out.

Who has the most Grammys?

The artist, who, as of now, holds the title of the artist with the most number of Grammy Award wins is the late Georg Solti, who was an orchestral and operatic conductor of British-Hungarian descent. The number of Grammy awards that the musician has to his name are a total of 31. The musician was born on 12th October 1912 and went on to live for a total of 85 years. During his time as a musician, he served as a musical maestro/conductor to opera companies based in Munich, Frankfurt and London, amongst others. An artist who was also known as the Mozart of his time by many, Georg Solti served as a long-time member of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The musician had earned his 31st Grammy Award just a year before he passed away in Antibes, France. Solti is survived by Claudia Solti, who is an actor and Gabrielle Solti. Some of his most notable pieces of work, that was compiled and released in the forms of albums, were the likes of Die Zauberflöte, Das Rheingold and Tannhäuser, amongst others.

A little about Taylor Swift's Grammys:

Coming back to Grammys 2021, the event saw an addition to the list of Taylor Swift's Grammys as well, with the latest addition being the award that the musician won for her album "Folklore". The event saw several female artists, like Swift and Beyonce,in dominion. More details regarding the Grammys will be revealed as and when they are made available.