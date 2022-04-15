Who Is Amina Muaddi? Designer Named In Rihanna's Alleged Breakup With ASAP Rocky

Singer Rihanna surprised the world earlier this year by announcing that she is expecting her first child with longtime partner ASAP Rocky. The duo, who met in 2013, made their official debut as a couple in 2019 and continued to shower each other with love publicly over the years on numerous occasions. While the fans are enjoying seeing the couple happy, the duo is currently embroiled in rumours around their break-up.

An unverified rumour claimed that the Good for You rapper cheated on the Umbrella singer following the latter ending their relationship. The name that surfaced during the said rumour mill of the breakup is Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer at Rihanna's Fenty brand.

Who is Amina Muaddi?

Amina Muaddi is a fashion designer and shoemaker who co-founded the successful Italian fashion brand Oscar Tiye with Irina Curutz in 2013. The Jordanian-Romanian designer was raised in Italy and currently resides in Paris, Milan. Muaddi's shoes are exceptionally popular in Hollwyood with A-list celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Zoe Saldana, Heidi Klum and more have reportedly rocked her glamourous footwear.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2020, Muaddi talked about moving to Italy at the age of 16 and enrolling in the European Institute of Design. Her pull toward fashion led her to become one of the most successful celebrity stylists and a game-changer in women's footwear fashion. Apart from Oscars Tiye, the 34-year-old designer also launched her eponymous label, Amina Muaddi in 2018.

Moreover, Muaddi has also closely worked with Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on separate occasions. As per a report from Harper's Bazaar, the fashion tycoon and the rapper's creative agency AWGE collaborated to release unique collections of women's footwear in 2011. This marked Rocky's first foray into women's fashion.

On the other hand, as per a report from The Guardian, Rihanna and Amina Muaddi first crossed paths after the deputy creative director of Fenty, Weaver, texted Muaddi on social media to buy a pair of her designed shoes for Rihanna.

Although Muaddi has found herself in the middle of the rumours mill, it is important to note that the rumours surrounding Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's breakup are not verified.

