Who Is Austin Kevitch? Lox Club CEO Sparks Dating Rumours With Singer Camila Cabello

Months after parting ways with singer Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello appears to have found a new love interest. The 25-year-old was spotted enjoying an evening stroll in Los Angeles with Austin Kevitch, the CEO of a dating app called Lox Club, which has been dubbed the “Jewish Raya.”

As per the photographs obtained by Page Six, Camila and Austin were clicked laughing and it seemed like they might be having a fun discussion.

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch were clicked together on Wednesday night as they headed out for an evening stroll together in Los Angeles. The duo were dressed in casuals as the Don't Go Yet singer donned an off-shoulder white top, ripped jeans, sneakers and carried a lime green bag, while the Lox Club CEO looked uber-cool in a black shirt, khaki pants teamed up with a grey sweater over his neck.

Who is Austen Kevitch?

It is pertinent to note that the latest rumours are not confirmed, but Austin has grabbed a lot of attention not just because of hanging out on the streets of LA with the Senorita singer but due to his dating app.

The 30-year-old is a founder of a private dating app, Lox Club, specially designed for Jews and non-Jews with ridiculously high standards. Kevitch started the app after experiencing a bad breakup during the pandemic. He is apparently friends with Nicholas Galitzine, who co-starred with Camila in Cinderella. Lox Club has attracted many investments from celebs like Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie and many across the globe.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes break-up

The alleged new romance blossomed months after Cabello's split from Shawn Mendes. The couple announced a break-up in November 2021 as they released a statement on social media. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the duo stated, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

