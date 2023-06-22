Who Is Dev Anand, Tamil Rapper Kidnapped At Knife Point?

Tamil rapper Dev Anand was kidnapped on Wednesday (June 21) at knife-point while returning from a music event. Dev has been popular on social media for his artistic ventures and since last night, has been making national news because of his ordeal. But who is Dev Anand, the rap artist, beyond the furore that currently surrounds him?

3 things you need to know

Dev Anand is an up and coming name in the world of rap who has already amassed a niche set of followers on his social media handles.

Anand's official stage name is 'Devoid'.

He was kidnapped by a 10-member gang and the police suspect it may be related to financial disputes.

Dev 'Devoid' Anand's passion for his craft

A quick scroll through Anand's Instagram handle will reveal his slow and steady rise in the world of music. While still a novice in the showbiz scene, Anand started putting himself before an audience with spontaneous participation in several open mic events. His interests and talents range from rapping to beatboxing. Anand has, on occasion, also displayed his affinity for freestyle hip-hop dance.

(Rap artist Dev Anand goes by the stage name 'Devoid' | Image: rapperdevoid/Instagram)

Previously, Anand had shared a little note on his Instagram handle that reflected how important it is for him to be identified as an artist. The rapper elaborated on how this meant that he was not "just a human being" anymore. He described the feeling as "Something like crown and a pair of wings...".

Dev Anand's breakthrough as Rapper Devoid

Devoid dropped his first single, titled Mei Ezhuthu, in April 2020. It was released on the music-streaming giant Spotify. This was followed by Sollisai Cypher Vol.1, which was produced by rapper-producer Dr. Burn. In the past, Dev Anand has referred to Dr. Burn as his "Guru". His next single, titled Gear Up, came almost a year later. Then came another standout hit Legacy which cemented his position in the world of rap music. Before his kidnapping, Anand was all set to perform in Chennai at the Indie Alt Music Festival. As per latest updates, investigations are underway regarding Dev Anand's whereabouts.