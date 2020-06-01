Who Is Dilpreet Dhillon's Wife? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Aamber Dhaliwal

Aamber Dhaliwal is the wife of Dilpreet Dhillon and the couple got married to each other in 2018. Since then fans have loved the couple and have been eager to know more about Aamber. However, there is limited information about her. Here is everything you need to know about Amber Dhaliwal and her career in general.

Who is Dilpreet Dhillon's wife, Aamber Dhaliwal?

Aamber Dhaliwal’s real name is Aamber Kaur Dhaliwal and her friends have nicknamed her as Amby, according to a news portal. By profession, she is a model, fashion designer, and a make-up artist. She came into the limelight with the song Pre-Wedding which released in 2018. The song was entirely about her pre-wedding session with Dilpreet Dhillon. Aamber Dhaliwal was born on November 21, 1997. She was born in America and spent most of her childhood there.

Aamber Dhaliwal got married to Dilpreet Dhillon on January 15 in 2018 and since then the couple had been going strong. According to a news portal, Aamber Dhaliwal met Dilpreet Dhillon at one of her friends' wedding. The two took things forward from there and eventually got married to each other. It was during this time that the couple had an idea to make a music video on their actual pre-wedding shoot. The video was uploaded on Youtube and garnered over 17 million views and over 2 lakh likes. Dilpreet Dhillon himself sang for the video and was praised for it. Besides this, Aamber Dhaliwal has also featured in the song Picka by Dilpreet Dhillon which has over 46 million views on Youtube.

Aamber Dhaliwal is an avid dog lover and is often seen posing with her pets on Instagram. She is also known as a fitness freak among her fans. According to a news portal, Aamber is very particular of what she eats due to her strict diet plan that she devoutly follows. She is also a huge Instagram star with over 2 lakh followers. According to a news portal, she was also ranked among one of the most successful people on Instagram during 2014.

