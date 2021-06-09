Who Is Hale Leon? Know All About Frankie Grande's Fiance Post His Surprise Engagement

Frankie Grande is a dancer, actor and musician and is also the brother of artist Ariana Grande. The artist had been dating Hale Leon since 2019 and recently announced their surprise engagement in front of the entire world on social media. While not much has been known about who is Hale Leon, fans have been curious to know more about who Frankie Grande will get married to.

Who is Hale Leon, fiance of Frankie Grande?

According to reports by Meaww, Hale Leon is a budding actor and model who has appeared in a couple of movies namely The Gay Police, Sweet and Sour and My Piano Lesson. The 28-year-old actor/model is also a Fog Whisperer for Dead By Daylight and loves streaming horror games. Hale Leon began dating Frankie Grande in 2019 and soon they announced their relationship while they were at Coachella a few months ago.

As per a report by Variety, Frankie Grande stated that he first saw Hale Leon at Oil Can Harry's in 2019 when he was dancing on the stage as he performed for everyone. He recalled that he chased him down in order to meet him but he disappeared.

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande and Hale Leon recently announced their surprise engagement and added this post that consisted of some of their romantic pictures holding each other in their arms. Through the post, he stated that he said ‘yes’ to the proposal and informed that they had been officially engaged. Frankie Grande referred to his fiance Hale Leon as his best friend and added that he was so happy when he said that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with him while playing games and making him laugh forever. Further, he mentioned that he proposed to him in virtual reality and that he had freaked out. He also escalated the curiosity of his fans by adding that he could not wait to post that video where he captured that moment. Frankie Grande and Hale Leon received tons of love and best wishes from numerous celebrity artists as well as their fans through social media who congratulated them and stated how beautiful they looked together.

IMAGE: FRANKIE GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

