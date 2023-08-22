Who Is Haryanvi Singer Raju Punjabi, 'King Of Tunes' Who Died At 40?

Popular Haryanvi artist Raju Punjabi passed away on Tuesday morning. The singer, popularly known as King of Tunes, was reportedly undergoing jaundice treatment for a while at a hospital in Hisar, Haryana. However, his health deteriorated and he passed away on August 22. Social media was flooded with condolence messages for Raju.

3 things you need to know:

Raju Punjabi died aged 40.

The singer belonged to Rawatsar, Rajasthan but rose to fame as a singer in Haryana.

The duo of Raju Punjabi and dancer Sapna Chaudhary were very popular for their collaborations.

Raju Punjabi became popular with Desi Desi Na

Born on September 5, 1983, Raju Punjabi emerged as a popular face in the regional music scene in the last few years. His first major hit was the 2016 song Desi Desi Na Bolya Kar. Some of his other popular songs were Bhang Mere Yaara Ne, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Aacha Lage Se and Desi Desi.

His latest song Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Achha Laga Tha was released on August 12. Raju Punjabi’s last post on Instagram was about the same, where he informed his followers about the song release with a collage of stills from some of his previous hit numbers. He was very active on Instagram and had 2.4 lakh followers on the social media platform.

Raju Punjabi collaborated with the popular stage performer Sapna Chaudhary for many of his projects. The duo became very popular in Haryana and beyond and even performed on stage shows. Raju's music was characterised by an upbeat mood and was popular at parties and gatherings. His music videos mostly featured him.

Irreparable loss to state’s music industry: Haryana CM

Many eminent personalities paid their tribute to the popular singer, upon hearing the news of him passing away. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to X (formerly Twitter), to condole Raju Punjabi's demise. “His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Haryana Music Industry. May God give place to the departed soul at his holy feet and give strength to his family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!” Other Haryana artists like Pradeep Bura and Raju Hooda also offered their condolences after Raju's untimely demise.

The singer’s last rites were performed around 3 pm today at his native village Rawatsar in Rajasthan. Raju Punjabi is survived by his wife Mamta and three daughters.