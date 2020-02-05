Who's J Balvin? Everything You Need To Know About The Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Many artists performed at the Halftime show of The Super Bowl 2020. Popular megastars such as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were amongst others who graced the stage. The rapper J Balvin joined Jennifer Lopez in performance to pay respect to Miami’s Latino heritage. Though J Balvin is not a new name in the music scene, for everybody who does not who he is, here's all you need to know about the rapper.

Who is J Balvin?

J Balvin, who was born as Jose Osorio Balvin, is a 34-year-old Latin hip-hop reggaeton artist. J Balvin was reportedly born in Columbia and grew up listening to grunge bands such as Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, etc. The artist is known for his incorporation of grunge elements into his own music and even has a Nirvana tattoo on his knee.

J Balvin was recognised popularly on a global level for his crossover hit Mi Gente that came out in 2017. He was quite famous before that too but mostly in Latin music circles. He raps in Spanish on many of his albums and even performed at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards in Newark.

Some of J Balvin's songs include Mi Gente with Willy William, which went on to become the number one song in the world on Spotify in 2017. A later remix by pop sensation Beyonce only added to the song’s popularity. And In 2018, I Like It with Cardi B and Bad Bunny, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has over 1 billion views on YouTube. The singer released a collaborative album called Oasis with Bad Bunny in 2019.

