Who Is Jason Becker And What Happened To Him? Here's Everything You Need To Know

A number of popular music artists have become the victims of serious medical conditions in the past that affected their physical abilities to pursue their music careers. Among them is Jason Becker, who is considered to be one of the popular guitarists from back in the day. However, he developed a rare medical condition that made him lose his ability to speak and rendered him physically challenged. While he has created a respectable fan base for himself, the younger readers may not be aware about him and what really happened to him.

Who is Jason Becker and what happened to him?

Jason Becker is a songwriter, music composer and accomplished guitarist who is based out of the United States. He began his professional music career way back in the 1980s and tasted immense popularity and success during that era. He began creating music with Marty Friedman in their group called Cacophony and later on started creating music on his own. However, during the prime period in his life, he developed a condition called ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), which was also seen in the famous late scientist Stephen Hawking.

While the condition greatly restricted his music career, Jason has not allowed that to end it. He has been actively composing music, according to loudersound.com. He is said to be following a regular routine of beginning his work 11 a.m. in the morning and sitting on his computer right till late in the evening. While he can’t speak or move, he gives instructions to his father by blinking and effectively giving him the instructions. While he makes sure to step out and get some air from time to time, Jason usually prefers staying in his room and working on his tunes.

Jason Becker has composed and released a number of his own studio albums during his active years in music. Some of them include Perpetual Burn, The Raspberry Jams, The Blackberry Jams, Triumphant Hearts among others. He has also collaborated with several artists such as David Lee Roth, before being diagnosed with ALS in 1991. In 2012, a documentary titled Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet was made on his story.

Promo image courtesy: Jason Becker Official Instagram