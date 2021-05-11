Who Is Jay Park? Know Details About This American Rapper And Songwriter

Jay Park has been hitting several headlines since GOT7’s Jay B officially signed up with Jay Park’s music label H1GHR Music. A new song by Jay B will be released on May 14, 2021, under the music banner of Jay Park. For the people wondering about who is Jay Park?

Who is Jay Park?

Jay Park is a popular American rapper and songwriter and is a member of Seattle based boy band called Art of Movement. He also founded H1GHR music with Cha Cha Malone. According to a report by Pop Buzz, Jay Park was born in Edmonds, Washington, and started his singing career by becoming the leader of the band 2PM and released his first song called 10 Out of 10 in the year 2008. He later embarked on a solo career.

His most popular works include the mini-album Take a Deeper Look and the song Demon. He has won several awards such as the Golden Disk Award and the Korean Music Award. He has also featured in several TV programs such as Immortal Songs and Saturday Night Live Korea. Jay Park’s net worth is believed to be $2 million and is currently 34 years old. Jay Park’s real name is Park Jae-Boem.

Jay Park is a part of several charitable organizations. He has partnered with several AIDS-fighting charities like MAC and InStyle. He even campaigned for Breast Cancer Awareness and even joined former Vice President Al Gore to promote cleaner environments for the world. The last single in which he featured was Run Me My Money in the year 2020 and is coming up with another single called Ciao along with Joe Flizzow and MK – K-Clique. As a lead artist, his last song was called Automatic Remix, which was released in the year 2020. Some other singers like Chancellor, Lee Hi, Bibi, Jamie, Moon, Bumkey, Samuel, Seo, and Suran were also a part of the song. Jay Park is also very active on social media and has got over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Promo Image: Jay Park's Instagram

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

