Who Is Jellyfish On The Masked Singer? Find Out If She Is An Olympic Athlete

In the November 4 episode of The Masked Singer, fans were introduced to group C. One of the Group C members was Jellyfish and fans got to see the celebrity under the mask perform for the very first time. Ever since Jellyfish appeared on the show, fans have taken to Twitter to guess who the celebrity behind the mask could be. Read on to find out who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer.

Read | Who Is Whatchamacallit On 'The Masked Singer'? Here Is What The Fans Think

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer?

Noteworthy hints in the clue package

The Little (ish) Jellyfish” (likely a nod to The Little Mermaid), a tiara, a flower crown, “Glowella” (a nod to Coachella music festival), an angelfish, a candle, bubbles, and baby powder.

Read | Who Is Pink Crocodile In 'Masked Singer'? Find Out The Name Of This Artist

The Clue itself

Once upon a time, I reigned supreme over an entire underwater kingdom.” She told host Nick Cannon, “I came here to prove something.”Before the season premiered, Jellyfish had teased, “I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20.”

Read | What Happened To Malia And Tom? Find Out If They Are Still Together

The second Clue package reveals more details

In Jellyfish’s second clue package, a number of clues stuck out. Here are the most notable ones, a sunken ship called “USS Big Bird,” yoga mats, 7:20, cereal, a carriage, and a candlestick. If one tries to recap the clues for Jellyfish one might also remember that Jellyfish’s clue pack showed "Instaclam," a book called The Little (ish) Jellyfish, two red fans, a tiara, a sign with Billie Eilish lyrics for the song "Bad Guy”. She also mentioned being competitive and said she came here to prove something. This last clue might mean that the star behind Jellyfish on Masked Singer season 4 could be a talented Olympic Athlete or some kind of sports personality.

Read | Who is Popcorn on 'The Masked Singer' Season 4? Is it Tina Turner, Cyndi or Mary?

Cloe Kim, the Olympic Snowboarder

A report in Screen rant has stated that Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim could be the celebrity behind Jellyfish. 20-year-old Chloe Kim would not only fulfill the Olympic athlete clue, but also the Time 100 clue. The report further goes on to claim that her relationship with H2O is in its frozen state, snow, given she is a snowboarder.

Chloe has a solid Instagram presence with over 600,000 followers. She was also the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal. The angelfish could be a hint towards her cameo in the latest Charlie's Angels film.

McKalya Maroney, Olympic gymnast turned singer

The second guess put forth by Screen rant is Olympic gymnast turned singer McKalya Maroney, who released her debut single earlier in 2020. The ex-Olympian has over a million Instagram followers, making the clue a good fit. The Japanese-style fans in red and white could point to her gold medals from the 2011 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The championships had taken place in Tokyo, Japan.

There is a reference to travelling coast to coast and wanting freedom from a gilded cage in the clues. This could refer to the travel for gymnastics and the strict lifestyle and schedule which leaves little time for a normal childhood. Like Kim, McKalya Maroney has also been spotted at Coachella. Both women fit Jellyfish's clues fairly well as both can sing.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.