Who Is King? The Singer Who Enthralled Fans At IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

Know more about King, the rapper, previously known as Arpan Chandel, who opened the final IPL match with an enthralling performance of his most recent hits.

Aalokitaa Basu
KING
Rapper King opened the performance ceremony today ahead of the final IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Before he became King, he went by the name of Arpan Chandel.

KING
Arpan Chandel was a regular guy with musical aspirations and real-life limitations. Arpan had held a government job for 5 years before he managed to breakout with his song Boombass on YouTube. 

KING
In 2019, he took his nascent career in rapping and music a step forward by participating in the first season of MTV Hustle. Though he did not lift the trophy, he did make it to the end as a finalist. 

KING
He belted out his breakout number, Tu Aake Dekhle the very next year which established his presence as an up and coming indie artist. 

KING
His next big breakthrough came with Maan Meri Jaan which not only hit the number 1 spot on Billboard India but also entered the Spotify top global chart at number 25. 

KING
The song also led to a collaboration with Nick Jonas, the end product of which was entitled Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). 

KING
Post his IPL performance King is now gearing up to represent India at Wireless 2023 with Divine and Raja Kumari in the presence of artists Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif and Ali Gatie.

