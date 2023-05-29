Who Is King? The Singer Who Enthralled Fans At IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

Quick links:
Rapper King opened the performance ceremony today ahead of the final IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Before he became King, he went by the name of Arpan Chandel.
Arpan Chandel was a regular guy with musical aspirations and real-life limitations. Arpan had held a government job for 5 years before he managed to breakout with his song Boombass on YouTube.
In 2019, he took his nascent career in rapping and music a step forward by participating in the first season of MTV Hustle. Though he did not lift the trophy, he did make it to the end as a finalist.
He belted out his breakout number, Tu Aake Dekhle the very next year which established his presence as an up and coming indie artist.
His next big breakthrough came with Maan Meri Jaan which not only hit the number 1 spot on Billboard India but also entered the Spotify top global chart at number 25.
The song also led to a collaboration with Nick Jonas, the end product of which was entitled Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife).