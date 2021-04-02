Who Is Samreen Kaur? All You Need To Know About 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha's' Female Lead

Jubin Nautiyal's latest romantic song 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha' released on March 31, 2021. The music video is currently trending at number 4 on YouTube and has garnered 22 Million views within two days on YouTube. The music of the song has been composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyrics have been penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The music video featured Abhishek Singh, Samreen Kaur, and singer Jubin Nautiyal himself. Here's everything you need to know about the female lead in the video, Samreen Kaur.

All you need to know about Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha's Samreen Kaur

Samreen Kaur's age and early life

Samreen Kaur was born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir and she is 21 years old. Her father is a businessman and her mother is a teacher. She received her primary and secondary education in her hometown whereas she studied at Symbiosis International University in Pune for her graduation in B.Com Honours.

Samreen Kaur's modeling and acting career

Samreen ventured into modeling at a young age and has appeared in several fashion shows and competitions. She participated in Jammu and Kashmir for the FBB Femina Miss India pageant in 2018. She ended up being a finalist along with Mallika Kapoor and Deepshikha Sharma. She has also appeared in ad commercials including Airattix, Nikon India, and others.

Samreen Kaur made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 which starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. She essayed the role of Sutaria's character Mia's mother. She then appeared in the musical drama film Songs of Love in the same year in which she played the role of 'Havi'. She appeared in the legal thriller Nail Polish which starred Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari, and Rajit Kapur in 2021.

Kaur appeared in the Punjabi Music video 'Bottle Free' in May 2020 along with Jordon Sandhu. In the same year, she appeared in the Punjabi music video 'Damn Serious' with singer Aatish. Kaur appeared as the female lead in Jass Manak's 'Yaara Te Warga' and the female vocals are given by Sunidhi Chauhan.

A look at Samreen Kaur's Instagram

Samreen Kaur is also famous for her Lip-sync tik tok videos and Instagram posts and she has a massive fan following with 388K users following her on Instagram. According to her recent Instagram post, she was felicitated by Governor Manoj Sinha of the U.T Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the launch of the music video Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha. She added the pictures of the felicitation ceremony and photos with the team of the music video including Jubin Nautiyal and Abhishek Singh.

