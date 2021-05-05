Who Is Singer Naomi Sharon? Know Which Song She Recorded For Rapper Drake

Singer Naomi Sharon is making headlines after her fiancee accused her of having an affair with a "world star" artist who is allegedly rapper Drake. The rapper was accused of ending Naomi and her fiancee Jamie Sun's 8-year-long relationship. So, who is singer Naomi Sharon?

Who is singer Naomi Sharon?

Born on March 4, Naomi Sharon is a Dutch and Caribbean singer and a songwriter. The singer was born in Rotterdam and was inspired to work in the music industry at home in the Netherlands. Sharon is also an actor. She studied at The Theatre School but left early to pursue her career in acting. She was seen performing in the plays Dreamgirls and The Lion King, according to This Is Currated. In The Lion King, she played the role of Shenzi.

The artist has released various albums over the years. In April 2019, she released her very first single titled The Moon. She then released Breeze, her second single, and Deeper along with singer Full Crate in the same year. Most recently, she dropped her single 1991. She prefers creating music in the soul, alternative R&B, and Smooth Jazz genre.

What happened between singer Naomi and Drake?

Naomi Sharon and ex-fiancee Jamie Sun were together for eight years before he publically announced their breakup, recently. He claimed that the two were invited by a "world star" to collaborate on the album 'Certified Lover Boy', according to Hot New Hip Hop. On April 21, 2021, he penned a long note letting his loved ones and followers know that he was no longer with Naomi Sharon.

Fans, too, figured out that the "world star" referred to in Jamie Sun's post was Drake after they spotted Sharon in Drake's photographer, Theo Kudra's Instagram post. Singer Naomi Sharon was spotted recording her vocals for Drake in the picture. The Instagram post shared by Theo Kudra has been deleted since then.

Which song did singer Naomi Sharon collaborate with Drake on?

According to Jamie Sun's Instagram post, Naomi and Jamie were invited by a "world star" to collaborate on their new album. Hot New Hip Hop has reported that the "world star" was Drake. The rapper had flown down the couple to record for Certified lover Boy. The album has not yet been released.