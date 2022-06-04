Who Is Sriya Lenka? Here's How India's First K-pop Artist's Journey Started

Korean popular music, or K-pop, is a popular genre of music originating in South Korea. The craze for K-pop is at its peak not just in Korea but also in other South Asian countries, including India with millions of youngsters following several Korean bands.

While Indian fans are looking up to various K-pop artists, India has finally got its first-ever K-Pop sensation, an 18-year-old singer from Odisha, Shreya Lenka, who goes by her stage name Sriya. Reportedly, she has been chosen as one of the newest members of the South Korean girl group Blackswan. Recently, the singer opened up about her journey of being India’s first-ever K-Pop artist and revealed the challenges she faced.

Sriya Lenka opens up on her journey

After making India proud by being a part of Blackswan, recently, Sriya Lenka opened up about her journey to ANI. Talking about how the journey was more difficult for her due to COVID-19, the 18-year-old singer revealed to the portal-

"I learned Hindustani classical music to improve my vocals on my grandmother's advice. Journey was more challenging due to COVID19. I improved my dancing &singing skills. Also learned Korean language"

Here, take a look at the tweet-

I learned Hindustani classical music to improve my vocals on my grandmother's advice. Journey was more challenging due to COVID19. I improved my dancing &singing skills. Also learned Korean language:Sriya Lenka, an 18-yr-old from Odisha, has become India’s first-ever K-Pop artist pic.twitter.com/4erGloA7AG — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

More about Sriya Lenka and her journey

For the unversed, as per various media reports, Sriya Lenka got to know about K-Pop when she was 12. Later, as she grew up, her fondness for South Korean songs increased. In May 2022, she was selected for the last leg of training in Seoul to become the newest member of the K-Pop band Blackswan along with a 19-years-old Brazillian girl, named Gabriela.

Surprisingly, the agency was supposed to pick one member but they selected both the girls. Taking to their official Instagram handle, DR Music announced Sriya and Gabriella as the two new members of the group and penned, "Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of blackswan after participating the global audition program for last 6 months. With their debut, we will be back with the new blackswan."

Image: Instagram/@drenter_official