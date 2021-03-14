Who Is Surjit Bhullar? Learn About Punjabi Singer-actor's Personal And Professional Life

Surjit Bhullar is a well known Punjabi singer, model and actor from the Punjabi village of Tarn Taran who started his career with the help of the late famous Punjabi singer, Raj Brar. Surjit Bhullar's career in music was kickstarted in 2005 with the release of the album Ladli, and he has performed many duets with Sudesh Kumari, a well-known Punjabi singer. Surjit Bhullar's songs that have created a stir among the Punjabi audience and earned him prominence are Feel, Mehengi Jean, CHD and Safari among others.

Surjit Bhullar's personal and professional life

As per StarsUnfolded, Surjit Bhullar was born in the village of Chela, Tehsil Bhikhi Wind, District Tarn Taran, Punjab, India, on February 20, 1975. His father’s name is Gurpal Singh and Swarn Kaur is his mother's name and he is the eldest of two children, Bhaal Singh and Lakha Singh. He has a younger sister whose name is Baljinder Kaur. The singer lives in a joint family with his parents and his spouse and son.

He completed his higher education at Bir Baba Budha Sahib College, as per the report. Surjit Bhullar's family consists of his wife and one son, in addition to his parents and siblings. His wife is Rajbir Kaur and the name of his son is Ajay Singh Bhullar.

Surjit Bhullar has 13.8K followers on Instagram and posts quite frequently on the platform. Glimpses of his private and. professional life can both be seen on his Instagram profile. He also shares a lot of material that is relevant to Punjab and that would appeal to his Punjabi audience. Most of the singer's captions on Instagram are written in the Punjabi language and script. He had recently shared quite a few videos from a live performance in his hometown of Tarn Taran.

Surjit Bhullar does not have his own YouTube channel but his songs are shared by the production labels that he collaborates with. Humble Music is one such label under whose Youtube channel a lot of Surjit Bhullar’s songs can be enjoyed. Another label that shares the singer's music is Vital Records. The singer is very popular in Punjab and has created a niche audience for himself.