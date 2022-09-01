Who Was Nirvair Singh? Singer Killed In Car Crash Had Moved To Australia 9 Years Ago

As the fans grapple with the death of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the news of a young musician, Nirvair Singh's death in a car crash in Australia saddened music lovers. According to 9news, the popular crooner died in a three-car collision in Melbourne's Diggers Rest, with police mentioning that a man and a woman have been arrested over the incident.

According to the Melbourne west police, the two people arrested remain under police guard in hospital, however, no charges have been levelled against them as of now. Hailing from a small town Kurali, Punjab, Singh had moved to Australia nine years ago for a better life and to pursue a promising singing career.

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from his shocked well-wishers. While people from all across continue to mourn the demise of the singer, it is important to know more about him and his musical background.

Who Was Punjabi Singer Nirvair?

The late 42-year-old Punjabi artiste from Kurali, the singer was married and a father of two children. The singer is known for his hit song Tere Bina from the album My Turn. Some of his other hits include Darda a Dil, Je Russgi, Ferrari Dream, and Hikk Thok Ke, a 2018 duet with Gurlez Akhtar.

As per various media reports, recently Nirvair started teaching music to his kids and used to attend music classes with them.

Bikram Malhar, Nirvair's former music teacher, who now teaches his little children, told SBS Punjabi that the entire community has lost a 'kind and talented soul with a gifted voice.' Saddened by the unexpected loss, Malhar shared the memories of Nirvair's singing career.

"We have known each other from 2009 when he started singing, and in the last 13 years of knowing him, I can define him as one of the most integrated people who meant what he spoke," Malhar told the Punjabi outlet. Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Gagan Kokri remembered Nirvair in a heartfelt post on Instagram. He recalled how the duo started off by appearing in the same album together, further shedding light on Nirvair's dedication to achieving big things in life. Gagan called him an amazing person, whose loss is extremely shocking.