Who Was Sharda Ranjan, Playback Singer Known For Titli Udi?

Why you're reading this: Sharda Ranjan, a playback singer, died on Wednesday (June 14) after a long battle with cancer. Her daughter confirmed the news on her social media handle. The singer was 86 when she breathed last. She is known for songs such as Titli Udi, Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki and others.

3 things you need to know

Raj Kapoor introduced Sharda Ranjan as a playback singer in Bollywood.

Sharda Ranjan got her first break in 1966.

Sharda Ranjan was promoted by Shankar of the Shankar-Jaikishan duo.

Who was Sharda Ranjan?

Late Sharda Ranjan was a playback singer who voiced several popular songs in the 60s and 70s. She has worked with music maestros like Kishore Kumar, Mohd Rafi, Mukesh, Asha Bhosle among others. She lent her voice to leading heroines such as Saira Banu, Mumtaz, Hema Malini, Rekha, Helen, Vyjayanthimala, Sadhana and many more.

Sharda Ranjan's popular songs

The playback singer made her debut in Bollywood with the song Titli Udi from the movie Suraj (1966). The song became a chartbuster hit in 1966. She has also sung songs such as Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki from the movie Jahan Pyar Miley, Jaan e Chaman Shola Badan from the movie Gumnaam, Tum Pyar Se Dekho from the movie Sapno Ka Saudagar, Kisike Dil Ko Sanam from the movie Kal Aaj Aur Kal, and many more. She was last heard in the movie Kaanch Ki Deewar (1986).

Apart from singing, she has also composed several songs for films such as Mandir Masjid, Maa Behen Aur Biwi, Kshitij, Tu Meri Main Tera and Maila Anchal. In 2007, she released an album of ghazals titled Andaaz-e-Bayan Aur, a compilation of Mirza Ghalib's ghazals.

Sharda Ranjan is survived by her children, a daughter Sudha Madeira and a son Shammi Rajan.