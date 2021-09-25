Last Updated:

Who Won In Latin Billboard Music Awards 2021: Check Complete Winners List

As Latin Billboard Music Awards 2021 was recently aired online, it was revealed that Bad Bunny topped the winners' list by bagging 10 trophies. See full list -

Nehal Gautam
Image: AP


 Latin Billboard Music Awards 2021 was held on 23 September 2021 and the event was star-studded with numerous artists marking their presence at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. As the fans watched the event on Telemundo Live, they witnessed Bad Bunny taking ten trophies home. 

Next in line was Maluma bagging 11 trophies while J Balvin won nine. Fans enjoyed live performances of prolific artists namely  Camila Cabello, Jhay Cortez, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Prince Royce, and Natti Natasha. Take a look at the entire  Latin Billboard Music Awards winners list.

Who won in Latin Billboard Music Awards 2021?

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:

• Bad Bunny

 

Artist of the Year, New:

• Myke Towers

 

Crossover Artist of the Year:

• Black Eyed Peas

 

SONG CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

 

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

• Bad Bunny

 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

• Karol G

 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

 

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

• Rimas

 

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

• Rimas

 

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

• Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

 

Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

• Sony Music Latin

Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay

 

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Sony Music Latin

 

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Canción del Año, Streaming

 

Streaming Song of the Year:

• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

 

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year:

• Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

• Bad Bunny

 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

• Karol G

 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Eslabon Armado

 

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

• Rimas

 

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Rimas

 

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Shakira

 

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Maná

 

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

• Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”

 

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

• Sony Music Latin

 

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Sony Music Latin

 

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

• Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

 

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

 

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Universal Music Latino

 

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Romeo Santos

 

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Aventura

 

Tropical Song of the Year:

• Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”

 

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

• Sony Music Latin

 

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Sony Music Latin

 

Tropical Albums of the Year:

• Prince Royce, Alter Ego

 

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

• Sony Music Latin

 

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Sony Music Latin

 

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Christian Nodal

 

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

 

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

• Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”

 

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

 

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Fonovisa

 

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

• Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal

 

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

 

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

• DEL

 

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Bad Bunny

 

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Los Legendarios

 

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

• Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

 

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

• Sony Music Latin

 

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Universal Music Latino

 

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

• Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

 

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

• Rimas

 

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Rimas

 

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year:

• Bad Bunny

 

Publisher of the Year:

• RSM Publishing, ASCAP

 

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

• Sony Music Publishing

 

Producer of the Year:

• Tainy

