Who Won In Latin Billboard Music Awards 2021: Check Complete Winners List

Image: AP
Latin Billboard Music Awards 2021 was held on 23 September 2021 and the event was star-studded with numerous artists marking their presence at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. As the fans watched the event on Telemundo Live, they witnessed Bad Bunny taking ten trophies home.
Next in line was Maluma bagging 11 trophies while J Balvin won nine. Fans enjoyed live performances of prolific artists namely Camila Cabello, Jhay Cortez, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Prince Royce, and Natti Natasha. Take a look at the entire Latin Billboard Music Awards winners list.
OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year:
• Bad Bunny
Artist of the Year, New:
• Myke Towers
Crossover Artist of the Year:
• Black Eyed Peas
SONG CATEGORIES
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
• Bad Bunny
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
• Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
• Rimas
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
• Rimas
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
• Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
• Sony Music Latin
Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:
• Sony Music Latin
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Canción del Año, Streaming
Streaming Song of the Year:
• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year:
• Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
• Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
• Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
• Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
• Rimas
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
• Rimas
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
• Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
• Maná
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
• Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
• Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
• Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
• Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
• Universal Music Latino
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
• Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
• Aventura
Tropical Song of the Year:
• Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
• Sony Music Latin
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
• Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums of the Year:
• Prince Royce, Alter Ego
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
• Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
• Sony Music Latin
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
• Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
• Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
• Fonovisa
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
• Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
• Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
• DEL
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
• Bad Bunny
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
• Los Legendarios
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
• Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
• Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
• Universal Music Latino
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
• Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
• Rimas
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
• Rimas
WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Songwriter of the Year:
• Bad Bunny
Publisher of the Year:
• RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
• Sony Music Publishing
Producer of the Year:
• Tainy
