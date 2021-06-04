Why BTS' RM's Post On Weverse About 'Butter' Being NO 1 On Billboard Left Fans Confused?

Leader of BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, Rap Monster or RM took to his Weverse account and expressed his gratitude to their fans for making their new album ‘Butter’ number 1 on Billboard. Although the post had a very sweet message for the fandom ARMY, they were left quite confused by the message as they were not able to figure out what BTS' RM meant by the word ‘musun129’.

BTS' RM in his post thanked ARMY for helping BTS’s Butter debut at No 1 on Billboard “Hot 100” Chart. He wrote in his post that he just logged into Weverse musun129. He thanked his fans and told them that he missed them. The fans were left very confused by the word ‘musun129’ and could not figure out what RM meant by it. Due to their query musun129 started trending and Channel A decided to help the ARMYs with their misery. According to the reports, musun129 is a slang that is used in the Gyeongsang Province dialect. It translates to ‘What’s going on?’ or ‘What’s happening?’. The part il-igo in museun il-igo sounds like one, two and nine in Korean.

Despite the confusion, lots of fans wrote very encouraging comments to RM’s post. While one fan wrote, “Don’t thank us, because we are family…” another wrote, “You're welcome this is nothing I hope we can do more than that”. Some of the fans noticed RM’s phone charge and told him to charge it as soon as possible. One of them wrote, “Joon your mobile charging is 13% same like me.” And another fan said, “I really hope you were about to charge your phone here.”

Earlier this week another BTS member, V, made headlines for posting a video of himself dancing to Butter. Later, V deleted the video and left his fans confused again but some fans believed that he might have deleted it because he attempted to stop the video from appearing on news.

More about BTS' Butter

BTS released their album Butter in May and delighted the fans with a comeback. The video made the record for the biggest YouTube premiere after getting 3.9 million views. Earlier too, BTS has been No 1 on the Billboard “Hot 100” Chart. Other albums of BTS like Dynamite and Love Yourself: Tear were also quite famous among the fans.

IMAGE CREDIT: BTS/INSTAGRAM, RM/WEVERSE

