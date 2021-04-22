Why Did Jesy Leave Little Mix? All About The English Singer's Exit From The Girl Group

Jesy Nelson was one of the English singers of the British girl gang Little Mix, consisting of other members namely Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall. A while ago, Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson dropped in a shocking piece of news for all her fans in which she informed that she was leaving the group. She even provided a detailed reason for her exit from the group and thanked and appreciated all her fans as well as the other group members for supporting her. See why did Jesy leave Little Mix, the popular British girl band.

Why did Jesy leave Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson decided to announce her exit in December 2020 in which she addressed all her fans stating that her past nine years in Little Mix had been the most incredible time of her life. She further added that they had achieved things that she never thought were possible. She continued that from winning their first Brit Award to their sold-out shows at the O2 and even making friends and fans all over the world, she could not thank them enough from the bottom of her heart for making her feel the luckiest girl in the world. She then stated that her fans had been always there to support and encourage her and mentioned how she will never forget that.

Jesy Nelson then revealed the reason behind her exit from the group, revealing that the band was taking a toll on her mental health. She then mentioned how she found the constant pressure of being in a girl group and stated how living up to the expectations was hard. Jesy then added that there comes a time in life when one needs to reinvest in taking care of oneself rather than focussing on making other people happy. And, according to her, this was the time to begin that process. Further, she announced that after so much consideration and with a heavy heart, she was leaving Little Mix.

Continuing further, she added how she needed some time with the people she loved and doing things that made her happy, sharing that she was ready to embark on a new chapter in her life. Jesy Nelson then stated that though she was not sure what would that look like, she hoped that her fans would still be there to support her.

She then thanked everyone who was involved in her journey, including every single fan who came to their concert, listened to their songs and sung their hearts out, sent her messages and supported her along the way. She then addressed them and stated how much she loved them as she could've never done this without them.

In the end, she thanked her fellow band members for creating some of the most amazing memories that she would never forget and hoped that they’d continue to fulfill all their dreams and keep on making music that people loved.

Image Source- Jesy Nelson's Instagram