Why Did Taylor Swift Re-record Fearless? Here's All You Need To Know About The New Album

Taylor Swift has begun her re-recorded album release with Fearless (Taylor’s version). The album features all the songs from the original Grammy-winning album and six additional tracks. These tracks were previously left out from the album but Taylor chose to re-release them with this updated Fearless version now titled Fearless (Taylor’s version). But why did Taylor re-record Fearless? How is Scooter Braun connected to this re-recorded album? Find out below.

Why did Taylor re-record Fearless?

Taylor Swift's songwriting prowess has been proven time and again. In 2020, Taylor Swift released two back-to-back albums titled Folklore and Evermore. Both the albums went on to become chartbusters and folklore even led to Taylor winning the Grammy Album of the Year award for the third time. Now, Swift has begun 2021 by re-releasing her re-recorded Fearless album. This re-recorded album has been titled Fearless (Taylor’s version).

Taylor Swift ended up re-recording her first six albums after a major publicised battle with Scooter Braun. Taylor Swift was signed by Scooter Braun’s label, Big Machine Records in 2005. Her contract with the music label expired in 2018. But throughout her time with Braun’s label, Taylor Swift released several hit albums and singles and went on to become one of the most successful pop stars in the world.

After the contract with Big Machine ended, Taylor Swift switched to Universal Republic Records. But Big Machine still owned the original masters of Taylor’s first six albums. By switching to Universal Republic Records, Taylor Swift brought a change in her contract and now also owns the masters. But everything changed when Big Machine ended up selling the first six album masters to a private equity group, Ithaca Holdings.

According to Time’s report, Scooter Braun sold these masters for a whopping price tag of $300 million. This deal was reportedly done without consulting Taylor Swift about the same. Owning Taylor Swift’s masters means the owner will now profit from every stream and sell of Taylor’s albums and songs. After this sale news hit the stands, Taylor spoke about the issue publicly. Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun’s public battle brought the ugly side of the music industry to the limelight.

While master-related fights between artists and record labels are not uncommon, very few choose to pursue this battle further. Taylor Swift has chosen to fight this battle by re-recording her first six albums once again. Taylor has chosen to do so, to reduce the value of her original albums. This way fans will get to stream Taylor’s new versions instead of the old albums. Additionally, these re-recorded albums just like Fearless (Taylor’s version) will include several new songs.

