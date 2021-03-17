Why Is Candace Owens Suing Cardi B? Find Out What Happened Between The Two

Recently Rapper Cardi B and author Candace Owens churned up a Twitter storm. The bitter back and forth ended in Owens saying that she is ‘100% suing Cardi for that nonsense.’ By “that nonsense” Owens was referring to Cardi B posting, what Owens called a ‘fake tweet’ saying Owen’s husband had cheated on her. Many fans were shocked at the tweets posted by the two. Find out why is Candace Owens suing Cardi B?

Candace Owens vs Cardi B

Why is Candace Owens suing Cardi B?

On March 17, Owens took to her Twitter handle and posted, “Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance. I‘ll keep you all posted.” A bitter fight ensued between the two which first started after Owens called Cardi’s WAP performance at Grammys 2021, “degenerate”. Owens further said that “Cardi B was like a “cancer cell to culture.”

What did Cardi B say about Candace Owens?

Their public spat peaked when Cardi posted a fake photo of Owens apparently claiming that their husband had cheated on her with her brother. The fake photo featured a tweet that said, "Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother. Yes, he said no when I asked to join them." Fans were shocked the exchange between the two. Cardi wrote, “Not you talking about two women thrusting their vag***s together while your husband and brother slap c**ks and b**ls together.”

Not you being mad at me for WHAT YOU TWEETED AND is published on public blogs .I ain’t made it up honey Google it yourself ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜© https://t.co/ODmvVsUEbK pic.twitter.com/wrleB9Tx61 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

After the Grammys 2021 aired, Owens blasted Cardi B for “poisoning minds” with her WAP performance at the Grammys 2021 with Megan Thee Stallion. She described the performance as “pornography”. Owens further blamed Cardi for poisoning the minds of young black girls and trying to package and sell to them as 'empowerment'.

Aside from Candace Owens, on Fox News, a shocked Tucker Carlson told his viewers, “it's hard not to conclude they’re not intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.” Owens then appeared on Carlson’s show to bash Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance. She said, “This feels more sinister. This is starting to me to seem like it’s not even left or right, it’s not a political issue.” She stated that it felt like an attack on American values.

