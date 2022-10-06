'Why Would We?' Wynonna Judd Addresses Rift With Sister Ashley Over Mom Naomi's Estate

American singer Wynonna Judd addressed rumours of a rift with her sister Ashley Judd over their late mother Naomi's will. The country music icon breathed her last on April 30 and news of her death left her family, friends and fans in shock. The fan-favourite actor-singer died by suicide which was confirmed by her daughter Ashley on social media. Rumours were rife that the sister duo were not on good terms following their mother's death and reportedly, the reason behind it was Naomi's estate.

Wynonna Judd breaks silence on rift rumours with her sister Ashley

Addressing the rift rumours, Wynonna, in a conversation with People, stated that there is no argument between her and the 54-year-old actor over their mother's will. "Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?' I went, 'Huh? I'm fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'" Wynonna recalled. She added, "Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?"

The singer further explained that Naomi appointed her husband Larry Strickland as the executor of her estate ahead of her death, adding,

"I am the last person in this family — and if Ashley was here, I'd hope she'd agree with me — who knows stuff like this, I'm not savvy enough to go, 'I'm going to contest the will.' It never occurred to me."

Wynonna also revealed that she and her sister Ashley have come closer post their mother's demise. "I feel like we're connected in a way that is so different because I'm an orphan. Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley. She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion. It's not about being successful and smart and capable. It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.' We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender," she asserted.

She concluded by saying that "the best revenge is living well "and the relationship I have with my sister is the most powerful in my life."