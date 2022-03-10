'Will Again Sell Peanuts': 'Kacha Badam's Bhuban Badyakar Apologises For Celebrity Remark

Bhuban Badyakar's viral song Kacha Badam took the internet by storm.The peanut seller from West Bengal received overnight fame after his song became viral with every other artist performing on it. The internet was flooded with videos of artists lip-syncing to the Kacha Badam trend.

Bhuban Badyakar's song made him a star. He has managed to remain in the headlines for quite a long time. Be it his accident updates or the 'no more selling peanuts' statement, the Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar has become a topic of discussion on social media.

Recently, he created quite a stir online with his celebrity remark. A few days back Bhuban had claimed himself a celebrity and cited that there is no need to sell peanuts anymore. This statement didn't go well with some of the users and they slammed the singer. After receiving backlash from the fans, he apologised for his celebrity remark.

Bhuban Badyakar apologises for his 'celebrity' remark

As per the reports of The Free Press Journal, the Kacha Badam singer has now apologised over his 'celebrity' remark wherein he stated that he's a celebrity now and won't be selling peanuts anymore. Apologising for his statement, Bhuban Badyakar said that he would sing and sell peanuts too if needed.

More about Bhuban Badyakar

As per various reports, Bhuban is a resident of Kuraljuri village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district. He became an overnight sensation when a YouTube channel named ‘Ektara’ captured a video of him singing the Kacha Badam song. Over the span of two months, the video has garnered over 21 million views.

In the original video, Badyakar can be seen selling peanuts in exchange for small trinkets and broken household items. At the beginning of the 27-second video, he is seen wearing a blue shirt, was seen singing the “Badam Badam Kacha Badam” to attract his customers. The short video also reveals that he had been carrying a weighing scale along with bags of peanuts on his cycle.

The lyrics of the Bangla song says ‘paer chura, hather bala, thake jodi city gold er chain, diye jaben, tate shoman shoman badam paben‘ roughly translates to ‘if you have anklets, bangles, imitation chains, then you can give them to me, I will give you equal portions of peanuts’. The words express the essence of his livelihood.

Here take a look at the video-

IMAGE: Instagram/talktoiconic